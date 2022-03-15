Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $439.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

