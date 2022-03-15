Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 91,871 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,871 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 483,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 286,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 80,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

