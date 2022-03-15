Two Sigma Investments LP Has $471,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,135,000 after buying an additional 485,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,708,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after buying an additional 193,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,021,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

