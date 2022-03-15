Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $382,000 in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.38% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WHLM opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

