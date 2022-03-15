Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 134,243 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of AC Immune worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

