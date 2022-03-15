Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Morphic were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 146,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

