Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $24,218.75 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $28,125.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75.

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

