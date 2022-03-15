UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABG opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

