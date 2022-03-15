UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $150.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,667. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

