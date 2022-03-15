UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,142 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

