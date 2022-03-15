UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Denbury worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Denbury by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denbury by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

