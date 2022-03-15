UBS Group AG Buys 12,730 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.
About Toro (Get Rating)
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toro (TTC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.