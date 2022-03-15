UBS Group AG Buys 12,730 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

