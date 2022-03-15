Umbrella Network Price Reaches $0.0938 on Major Exchanges (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and $483,908.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00234902 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

