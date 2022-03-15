Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by 49.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after buying an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Universal Display by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

