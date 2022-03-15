Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $28.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

