USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:USAC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.03. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -538.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $13,616,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

