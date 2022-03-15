USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.51. 11,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.