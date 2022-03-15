Usio (USIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. Usio has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USIO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

