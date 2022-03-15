Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.