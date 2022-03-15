Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST opened at $370.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.61 and its 200-day moving average is $418.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.42 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

