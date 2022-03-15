Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 544,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $913,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19.

