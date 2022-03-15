Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

