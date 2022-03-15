Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VCSH traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $78.19. 30,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,946. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $82.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

