Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

