Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 226,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

