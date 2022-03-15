Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,515. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.