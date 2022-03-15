Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VGR opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

