Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

