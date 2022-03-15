Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Analyst Recommendations for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

