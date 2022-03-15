Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $566.14 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $545.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.36 and a 200-day moving average of $667.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

