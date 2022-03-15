Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in POSCO by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 139,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 111,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 107.7% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PKX opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

