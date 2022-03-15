Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

