Veriti Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

