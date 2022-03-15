Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.