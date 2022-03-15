Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $467.46

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.46 ($6.08) and traded as low as GBX 389.80 ($5.07). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 394.80 ($5.13), with a volume of 319,033 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.31) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 467.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

