VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VIAO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 16,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VIA optronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
