VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIAO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 16,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VIA optronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

