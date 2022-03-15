Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 30,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 110,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 588,556 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,511,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,262,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.