Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.