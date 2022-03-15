Viveve Medical (VIVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Viveve Medical (Get Rating)
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.