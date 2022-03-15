Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivid Seats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $10.68 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.