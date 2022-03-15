VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 389.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VMware by 51,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,111 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

