Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in February

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VDMCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

About Vodacom Group (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

