Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168.08 ($2.19).

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.41) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON VOD traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122.08 ($1.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,516,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,266,531. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a market capitalization of £32.88 billion and a PE ratio of -243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.95.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

