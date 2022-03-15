Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vodafone Group (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group (VOD)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.