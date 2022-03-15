Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €280.00 ($307.69) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 traded up €6.30 ($6.92) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €150.00 ($164.84). 2,175,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

