Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($260.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

VOW3 opened at €150.00 ($164.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €184.59. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

