Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Vonovia has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.