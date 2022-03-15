Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNNVF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. Vonovia has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $72.97.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

