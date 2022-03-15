Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $756,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after acquiring an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 1,049,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,210. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

