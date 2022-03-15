W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $580.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $483.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.94. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $387.60 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

