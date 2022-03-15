Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

