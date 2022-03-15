Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 31.9% in February

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 12,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

