Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Up 36.5% in February

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.